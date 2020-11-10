Sara Ali Khan's Reply To A Paparazzo Who Asked Her To Do The 'Namaste Pose'

Sara Ali Khan photographed in Mumbai. (courtesy saraalikhan.angel)

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of her forthcoming film Coolie No 1, occupied a spot on the list of trends recently after a video of her schooling a photographer about her greeting style "Namaste" surfaced on social media. The now-viral video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Sara Ali Khan, who is often seen greeting the paparazzi with a Namaste, was asked by one of the photographers to do the "Namaste pose." Sara chuckled a little and said, "Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose)."

She know where and what to giv..Sassy but Classy#saraalikhanpic.twitter.com/zlqOBXxxp4 — Anshu (@Anshusartik) November 8, 2020

Sara Ali Khan and her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan began the film's promotions last month. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from the film's promotions and she wrote: "Think pink. Coolie No 1 with my hero no 1 Varun Dhawan." Take a look at the post here:

Coolie No 1 is Sara and Varun's first project together. Coolie No 1 was expected to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed. The film will now release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the nine big films to release on the streaming giant. Coolie No 1 has been directed by Varun Dhawan's filmmaker father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film. It is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name.

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.