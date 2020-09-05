Sara Ali Khan Is A 'Gulab In Gulabi' In These Pool Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a photo from what appears to be Goa

Sara can be seen chilling in the pool

Sara was vacationing in Goa last month

Sara Ali Khan is the queen of uber-cool posts. The 25-year-old actress described her Sunday mood with a photo, which appears to be from her Goa getaway. Sara was chilling in the holiday destination with her family last month, when she created a bunch of fabulous memories that she will treasure forever and share with her Instafam every now and then. On Saturday, she described her present mood with one such photo, with this very filmy caption (it's Sara Ali Khan, mind you): "Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo." Sara is the Gulab (rose) here, wearing a pop pink bikini and chilling on a pink float. Sunbathing with a book in your hand with your funky sunglasses on is just what you need for a perfect Saturday - and that's how Sara Ali Khan summed up weekend feels.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara also shared these photos of her in blue lipstick and impressed her Instafam with her OTT fashion tricks: "Back to blue," she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan's "Monday blues" kind of look like this. "Monday blues... Blue hues... Kajal or cactus couldn't choose... So posing with both while my coffee brews," she wrote. LOL.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, in which she co-stars with actor Kartik Aaryan. Sara is now looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, in which she has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was initially supposed to release in May but has been postponed as theatres are shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.