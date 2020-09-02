Beach Baby Sara Ali Khan Shares New Pics. The Internet Loves Her Lipstick

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

There's no denying that Sara Ali Khan is a beach baby. Her recent posts show her love for the beach. The actress, on Wednesday, shared new pictures from her outing and became the centre of attention on the Internet, courtesy her unique lipstick. In the photos, which also feature Sara's close friend Orhan Awatramani, the actress can be seen sporting a blue lipstick while posing on the beach. She looks chic in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts. Sharing the photo, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Back to blue." Within a few minutes, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and actress Zareen Khan, along with several fans of Sara, dropped comments complimenting the actress' lip shade.

"Love the lipstick," commented Ira Khan while Zareen wrote: "Love the lip shade." One of Sara's Instafam commented: "Wow! That lipstick shade" while another user wrote: "Blue ocean and blue lipstick...love."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

And here's what Ira Khan and Zareen Khan commented:

Screenshot of Ira Khan and Zareen Khan's comments on Sara's post.

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing pictures of herself from the beach for quite some time. A couple of days ago, she expressed her "Monday morning mood" like this:

Before that, Sara gave a glimpse of her love for the colour blue with this pic:

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba (alongside Ranveer Singh) and Love Aaj Kal (opposite Kartik Aaryan). She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re lined-up. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.