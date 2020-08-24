Sara Ali Khan Redefines 'Monday Blues' With This Gorgeous Pic

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, in her latest post on Instagram, redefined "Monday blues" in her own awesome way. The actress, who is known for accompanying her posts with quirky captions, did it once again on Monday. Sharing a stunning picture of herself chilling in what appears to be a pool, Sara wrote: "Monday blues...Blue hues...Kajal or cactus, couldn't choose...So posing with both while my coffee brews." In the picture, clicked by Sara's close friend Orhan Awatramani, she looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera in a pink outfit. She can be seen sporting blue eyeliner and a pair of funky blue cactus earrings.

Sara Ali Khan has been trending on social media since Sunday, courtesy her recent black and white photograph. The actress shared a picture of herself from what appears to be a beach and captioned it with black heart emojis. See her post, which stole the show on the Internet in no time:

Like we said above, Sara Ali Khan frequently cracks her fans up with her ROFL captions. Remember her post in which she shared pictures of herself having a whole lot of fun in a swimming pool on a rainy day? Here's what she captioned it: "The calm before the storm...Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form...Weather will change, rain will transform...We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform."

Meanwhile, also check other posts that prove Sara's caption game has always been on point.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba (alongside Ranveer Singh) and Love Aaj Kal (opposite Kartik Aaryan). She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re lined-up. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.