Sara Ali Khan's 'Monday Morning Mood' In Shades Of Blue. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan recently went on a vacation to Goa

On the trip, Sara's mother and brother accompanied her

Her upcoming film is the remake of Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, which describes her "Monday morning mood" (her words not ours). The 25-year-old actress shared pictures of herself taken on a beach. She looked pretty in blue jeans and a white crop top combo with her hair untamed by the breeze. Sara Ali Khan's Instafam loved the pictures and shared heart emoticons in the comments thread. "beach beauty," an Instagram user wrote. Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Love Aaj Kal, went for a short vacation to Goa with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara also celebrated her birthday there and she shared lovely pictures and videos from her travel diary.

But first, take a look at Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures:

And here some pictures from Sara Ali Khan's Goa vacation:

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Her brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara debuted in Bollywood with 2018 film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her second film - Simmba with Ranveer Singh - released after two weeks and it went on to become the highest earning film of the year.

After two back-to-back hits, Sara signed Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, which failed at the box office. Her upcoming film is Coolie No 1, the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. The film features actor Varun Dhawan in the eponymous role and it is reportedly set to get a digital release as the theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.