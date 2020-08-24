Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Began The Week By Visiting Dad Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan with sister Sara. (courtesy: bbuzzz08)

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan managed to scoop some time out of their schedules and visited their father Saif Ali Khan on Monday evening. The brother-sister duo were all smiles as they were photographed at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Sara opted for a white Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta, while Ibrahim was dressed in a fairly casual outfit. He wore a blue t-shirt and a pair of black shorts. Both Sara and Ibrahim were seen wearing masks and they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Pictures from Sara and Ibrahim's visit have been trending on social media.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

On Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday, both Sara and Ibrahim posted super cute posts on Instagram. "Happy, happy, happy birthday to my Abba," Sara captioned her post, adding a couple of emojis, while Ibrahim wrote "Happy Birthday Dad," in his birthday greeting for Saif Ali Khan.

Check out Sara and Ibrahim's posts here:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor shared the big news of their pregnancy earlier this month. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. They got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Sara and Ibrahim's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Their father is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor and the couple are expecting their second child. Sara, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 and has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.