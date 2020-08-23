Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Sums Up Her And Saif Ali Khan's Current Mood With This Song

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights "Shoot at home with the husband again," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Kareena and Saif are expecting another child

They welcomed son Taimur in 2016

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are "better together" (Kareena's words). On Saturday night, the actress, who is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a snippet from what their lives look like. She posted a BTS video from an in-house shoot, where she and Saif can be seen chilling as they pose. In the backdrop Fifth Harmony song Better Together can be heard. Kareena captioned her post: "When it doubt, put it out. Shoot at home with the husband again." Later, the video was shared by several fans clubs on Instagram. Check out the video here:

Last week, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday at home. On social media, Kareena shared several posts wishing her husband. Take a look at the posts here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy a few days ago. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman, this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter and Bhoot Police.