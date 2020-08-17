Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday Celebrations Ended With Kareena Kapoor's 'Favourite' Film

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a still from the film. (courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor did everything she could to make her husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday extra special and her Instagram entries remind us of just that. The actress began the day by posting videos from Saif's birthday celebrations. She then shared a video on Instagram which had some of the best moments from Saif's life. The actor's 50th birthday ended on a perfect note. Kareena Kapoor, in her Instagram story revealed that she watched her "favourite film ever" along with Saif and their son Taimur (3). Sharing a still from the 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Okay, Gotta admit this is my favourite film ever. Tim, Saifu and me watching Tashan." For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love during the shooting of the film.

Here's what Kareena posted:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor, in a post for Humans Of Bombay, last year, said, "Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker."

On Saif's 50th birthday, Kareena posted this video and she wrote: "Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

In a separate post for Saif, Kareena wrote: "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy on Wednesday. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.