ICYMI: To Saif Ali Khan From Kareena Kapoor, A Video 'Capturing 50 Years Of His Life'

On husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared some beautiful memories from the actor's life to wish him in the most adorable way on social media on Sunday. From cute pictures of Saif from his childhood to adorable family photos featuring his children - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur - the 3-minute-long clip has it all. That's not it. Kareena made the video extra special by accompanying each picture with a sweet message for her husband. Posting a glimpse of the video on her social media profile, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

The clip also features Saif Ali Khan's parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, his sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. It also has a throwback picture of Saif receiving the National Film Award for the Best Actor in 2005 from then President APJ Abdul Kalam. Saif won the award for his performance in the 2004 film Hum Tum.

Check out the clip here:

Kareena Kapoor kick-started Saif Ali Khan's birthday on Sunday by sharing pictures from his birthday celebrations. She shared a boomerang and a photo of themselves having a whole lot of fun at the birthday party. "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life," she wrote for the actor. For those who don't know, Kareena and Saif, who are parents to 3-year-old son Taimur, recently announced their second pregnancy.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

The couple also celebrated the special day by watching their 2008 film Tashan. The story behind this film is interesting - Saif proposed to the actress while shooting the 2008 film. Earlier, in her post for Humans of Bombay, Kareena also stated that she fell head over heels in love with Saif Ali Khan during Tashan shoot. The couple got married in 2012.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Saif Ali Khan, who has starred in movies like Love Aaj Kal, Omkara, Hum Tum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Race and Kurbaan among many others, was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.