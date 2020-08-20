'Reality Called' Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor So She Posted This Selfie And Caption

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting another child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, has actively been sharing stunning selfies on her Instagram profile. Her latest addition, posted on Thursday morning, is not an exception. The 39-year-old actress shared a picture perfect selfie of herself, in which she can be seen dressed in a printed outfit, with her hair pulled back and sans make-up, and she looks gorgeous as ever. However, her picture wasn't the only cool thing about her post. She wrote a hilarious caption that read, "Reality called, so I hung up." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #TakeMeBackToTheBeach. Kareena's besties Malaika and Amrita Arora dropped LOL emojis in the comments section.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Make-up or no make-up, Kareena Kapoor is always a vision and this picture that she posted last week, is proof. "Another day, another shoot and well... Another one of my favourite selfies," she wrote.

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor celebrated her husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday. The Jab We Met actress shared multiple posts for Saif on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy, last week. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.