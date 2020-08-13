The Other Thing Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Loves As Much As Pouting Is...

Kareena Kapoor loves selfies and here's proof (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who recently announced her second pregnancy, loves her pouts and her selfies. Kareena Kapoor had a shoot scheduled for Thursday and while she kept her work-date, she started the shoot by clicking a few selfies, one of which made it to her Instagram. Kareena Kapoor, known for being her absolute no-filter self on Instagram, shared a close-up shot with minimal make-up and captioned it: "Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies." Kareena Kapoor is a rockstar, no really! Considering this marked Kareena's first post after her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, it's only but natural that her entry was showered with congratulatory messages and the heart icons.

Here's a page out of Kareena's "favourite selfie" collection:

Meanwhile, here's how Kareena makes her love for pouts pretty evident on Instagram:

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made the pregnancy announcement with a joint statement: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." The star couple, who got married in 2012, are also parents to a son named Taimur.

Earlier, Kareena shared more glimpses of her work-from-home diaries. In one post, she thanked Saif for being an amazing photographer and for agreeing to share his wardrobe with the mom-to-be for a photoshoot for a magazine: "I love love love Saif for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills." That was preceded by Kareena's Monday mood post, which she summed up in a selfie and with this caption: "Wake up and make up is the Monday mood I was waiting for."

During her first pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor often featured in headlines for her graceful appearances on fashion shows and for continuing to work even in her final months of pregnancy. After Taimur was born in December 2016, Kareena created a buzz for getting back in shape and resuming work in just a few months. Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium.