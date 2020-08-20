Trending: Pic Of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan From 'Minutes Before The Terror' (Taimur) Was Born

Kareena and Saif in a throwback pic (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are indeed couple goals and that's also why fans love them. Remember the super cool video which Kareena shared on Saif's birthday recently? It's a montage of milestone moments from Saif's life and netizens have picked out a favourite photo from the video. The throwback photo is from 2016. To be precise, just moments before Kareena and Saif welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena, who added quirky captions to each of the photos in the video montage, described this one as "Minutes before the terror arrived." In the photo, Saif can be seen posing with a pregnant Kareena in the hospital. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Kareena and Saif also recently announced their second pregnancy.

Here's the throwback that's sent the Internet into a tizzy:

Screenshot of video posted by Kareena

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor wrote in her birthday greeting that the actual video she made is 22 minutes long and that she shortened it for Instagram with 50 memorable moments from his life. "I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart," she wrote.

Last week, a joint statement from Kareena and Saif said that their family of three is going to have a new member: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Meanwhile, here's a happy family throwback of Saif, Kareena and Taimur:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium and has Laal Singh Chaddha in the line-up. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in a cameo in Dil Bechara. He has films such as Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli to look forward to.