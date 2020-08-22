Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Taimur Made Lego Ganpati For Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared pics of Lego Ganesha made by Taimur

Taimur can be seen praying with folded hands in one of the pics

"Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety," wrote Kareena

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home were quite "different" and pretty adorable this year, courtesy their son Taimur. While some celebs chose to bring Ganpati idols home, Kareena and Saif decided to come up with an out-of-the-box idea and leading the mission was Taimur, who will turn four in December this year. On the morning of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena revealed that Taimur made a Lego Ganesha for the special occasion: "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful Lego Ganesh ji for us," Kareena captioned her post, referring to how Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are low-key this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kareena also added a message of positivity to her Ganesh Chaturthi post: "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

Kareena attached two photos to her Ganesh Chaturthi post, one of which shows Taimur praying in front of the Lego Ganesha while the other is a close-up of the Lego Ganpati. Can you spot the Lego versions of Kareena, Saif and Taimur in the photo?

Here, take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is filled with glimpses of Taimur's creativity. Kareena described Taimur as the "in-house Picasso" once and this photo will tell you why:

Well, creativity runs in the family:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also recently announced they are expecting a new member to join their family of three soon. In a joint statement, the couple said: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

The star couple, who got married in 2012, welcomed Taimur in December 20, 2016.