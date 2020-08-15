Independence Day 2020: Pics From Taimur, Inaaya And Mehr's Celebrations

Highlights
- Kareena shared a pic of Taimur
- Neha shared a glimpse of Mehr's Independence Day celebrations
- Soha also shared a pic of Inaaya
On Independence Day, pint-sized stars such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's kid Mehr, celebrated the occasion at home. Taimur made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram - adorable in a cotton kurta, Taimur can be seen holding the tricolour. "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls," Kareena wrote in her Independence Day post. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced their second pregnancy in a joint statement, saying they are expecting an "addition to the family." Taimur was born to the couple in December 2016.
Taimur's cousin Inaaya, who always joins her parents for celebrating special days, featured in two posts - one each by dad Kunal and mom Soha. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Kunal Kemmu wrote about the redefined meaning of "freedom": "We need to learn to be thankful for what we have. We celebrate independence today with a hope of reclaiming the freedom that we once enjoyed. Happy Independence Day!"
All these years we celebrated Independence Day and celebrated our freedom, fought for bravely and selflessly by our forefathers. Even though we knew what it would mean to not have freedom we never understood what it meant, until now. Freedom has a new meaning and it means so much more today as we as a country as a world and as a species fight this virus. We are no longer free to do anything and everything we please. A simple trip to the cinema hall or the gym is out of the question. It is a battle that we all are in together and the COVID19 frontline warriors are leading this fight for months now selflessly and fiercely. I am positive that we will win this fight soon. My only hope is that we enter the new world with a sense of a better understanding and compassion. We need to learn to be thankful for what we have. We celebrate independence today with a hope of reclaiming the freedom that we once enjoyed. Happy Independence Day! JAI HIND 🇮🇳
Soha, who is Saif Ali Khan's sister, attached this note to her photo: "Today, as India completes 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means. It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal."
Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared this cuteness overloaded photo of Mehr Dhupia Bedi, celebrating Independence Day with a DIY flag: "First time flag art by Mehr," wrote Neha.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned five-months-old on Independence Day, promoting Shilpa to share this adorable video of her daughter "turning onto her tummy": "Signs of being 'independent' already," she wrote.
One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel 🧿Samisha🧿 turns 6 months old today😍 🥳she's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being 'independent' already😅 Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her 😂😂 We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel ❤️🧿❤️ . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #6monthsold #daughter #blessed #gratitude #family #milestone #love
Other stars who celebrated Independence Day with social media posts include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and more.
Happy Independence Day, everyone.