Independence Day 2020: Pics From Taimur, Inaaya And Mehr's Celebrations

On Independence Day, pint-sized stars such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's kid Mehr, celebrated the occasion at home. Taimur made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram - adorable in a cotton kurta, Taimur can be seen holding the tricolour. "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls," Kareena wrote in her Independence Day post. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced their second pregnancy in a joint statement, saying they are expecting an "addition to the family." Taimur was born to the couple in December 2016.

Taimur's cousin Inaaya, who always joins her parents for celebrating special days, featured in two posts - one each by dad Kunal and mom Soha. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Kunal Kemmu wrote about the redefined meaning of "freedom": "We need to learn to be thankful for what we have. We celebrate independence today with a hope of reclaiming the freedom that we once enjoyed. Happy Independence Day!"

Soha, who is Saif Ali Khan's sister, attached this note to her photo: "Today, as India completes 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means. It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal."

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared this cuteness overloaded photo of Mehr Dhupia Bedi, celebrating Independence Day with a DIY flag: "First time flag art by Mehr," wrote Neha.

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned five-months-old on Independence Day, promoting Shilpa to share this adorable video of her daughter "turning onto her tummy": "Signs of being 'independent' already," she wrote.

Other stars who celebrated Independence Day with social media posts include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and more.

Happy Independence Day, everyone.