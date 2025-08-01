PM Modi Invites Citizens To Share Ideas For Independence Day Speech 2025

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens across the country to share their thoughts, ideas, and suggestions for his traditional address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister encouraged people to actively participate in shaping the themes of this year's speech, continuing a tradition of inclusive governance that he has promoted since taking office.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote: "As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App..."

This annual invitation to the public has become a hallmark of PM Modi's Independence Day preparations, reinforcing the idea of participatory democracy.

The Prime Minister has consistently used feedback from citizens to shape the content of his national addresses, often highlighting grassroots success stories, innovation, youth achievements, and policy suggestions that reflect the pulse of the nation.

The MyGov platform, launched in 2014, has become a key channel for such interactions between the government and the Indian public. The NaMo App, the Prime Minister's official mobile application, also serves as a direct medium for people to engage with government initiatives and campaigns.

As India stands at the threshold of its 79th year of independence, this year's celebrations are expected to be marked by themes of national unity, technological progress, and a vision for the future as the country approaches its 80th year of freedom in 2026.

Citizens can now visit the MyGov website or use the NaMo App to submit their ideas and messages. Selected thoughts may find a place in the Prime Minister's Independence Day address, an opportunity for Indians from all walks of life to have their voices echoed from the historic Red Fort.

