Independence Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Wishes

Independence Day 2020: Stars post wishes

On India's 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars painted social media with colours of freedom. Independence Day posts and wishes poured in from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others on Twitter and Instagram. On August 15, 2020, Akshay Kumar made a plea to help the needy. Sharing an emotional video, he wrote: "We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this Independence Day, lets come together for them, lets come together for India." Actress Priyanka Chopra, this Independence Day, decided to celebrate the inspiring women who made history with their achievements. She shared an interesting video with this caption: "History is made when women take strides towards change." Actresses Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others celebrated Independence Day with Instagram stories. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stars in the recently released Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, shared a still from her new movie. Independence Day posts also poured in from the likes of Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and others.

Independence Day wishes also poured in from stars such as Chiranjeevi and Prabhas: "Happy 74th Independence Day to all! Lets recall the sacrifices and ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count," tweeted 64-year-old actor.

Here's how celebs flooded social media with Independence Day posts:

We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives.

On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.

जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/WHCuabljEI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

Saluting our great nation & each & every person who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Let's honour their undying spirit, today and always. Jai Hind ????????#IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/irOl3gNO0a — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2020

हम सभी को हमारे देश भारत वर्ष के स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई।मेरी भगवान से हमेशा ये प्रार्थना रहेगी कि हमारा देश हज़ारों सालों तक फूलें फलें और प्रगति की ऊँचाइयों को हमेशा छुए।भारत माता की जय।जय हिंद। Happy Independence Day to all of us!! ???????????????????????? #IAmAProudIndian — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

"दुआ करो कि सलामत रहे हिम्मत मेरी

यह एक चिराग सौ आंधियों पे भारी है..."- राहत इन्दोरी

Happy Independence Day India — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

In his Independence Day wish, actor Amitabh Bachchan wished gave a shout out to healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia also shared adorable Independence Day posts featuring Taimur, Inaaya and Mehr, respectively.