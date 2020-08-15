Independence Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Wishes

Actresses Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday shared Independence Day wishes on their Instagram stories

Independence Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas And Other Celebs Share Wishes

Independence Day 2020: Stars post wishes (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights

  • Janhvi shared a still from her new film
  • Akshay Kumar made a plea to everyone
  • Priyanka Chopra shared an interesting video
New Delhi:

On India's 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars painted social media with colours of freedom. Independence Day posts and wishes poured in from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others on Twitter and Instagram. On August 15, 2020, Akshay Kumar made a plea to help the needy. Sharing an emotional video, he wrote: "We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this Independence Day, lets come together for them, lets come together for India." Actress Priyanka Chopra, this Independence Day, decided to celebrate the inspiring women who made history with their achievements. She shared an interesting video with this caption: "History is made when women take strides towards change." Actresses Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others celebrated Independence Day with Instagram stories. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stars in the recently released Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, shared a still from her new movie. Independence Day posts also poured in from the likes of Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and others.

Independence Day wishes also poured in from stars such as Chiranjeevi and Prabhas: "Happy 74th Independence Day to all! Lets recall the sacrifices and ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count," tweeted 64-year-old actor.

Here's how celebs flooded social media with Independence Day posts:

5cbmbbh

Screenshot of Deepika's Instagram story

#HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on

#HappyIndependenceDay ????????

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

#HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar) on

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY???????? #Jaihind

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

In his Independence Day wish, actor Amitabh Bachchan wished gave a shout out to healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia also shared adorable Independence Day posts featuring Taimur, Inaaya and Mehr, respectively.

Comments
independence day 2020independence day

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india