The Return Of Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan's Promotional Diaries

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are busy with the promotional duties of their upcoming film Coolie No 1. On Tuesday, Sara shared a few pictures of her and Varun's OOTD on her Instagram profile. The duo were seen dressed to perfection for the film's promotions. Sara can be seen wearing a pink one-sleeved jump suit with silver stilettoes, while Varun complemented her in a black t-shirt and matching trousers. Sara finished her look with nude lipstick and oodles of mascara. "Think pink. Coolie No 1 with my hero no 1 Varun Dhawan," Sara Ali Khan captioned the post. This is Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's first project together.

On Sara's 25th birthday this year, Varun shared a boomerang video from the sets of the film, in which Varun adorably showers Sara with kisses. He wrote: "Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan. You light up all our lives," adding "Stay PG-13 but number 1 in Raju's heart."

Coolie No 1 was expected to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed. The film will now release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the nine big films to release on the streaming giant.

Coolie No 1 has been directed by Varun Dhawan's filmmaker father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The original rendition featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film clocked 25 years recently.