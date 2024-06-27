Sara Ali Khan's Famjam With Mother Amrita Singh And Brother Ibrahim. Fan Says, 'Beautiful Family'

Sara shared this picture. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

It's not Mother's day but who needs an occasion to post a picture with one's mother? Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a joint post which features a perfect famjam photo. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen clicking a selfie with mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara by his side. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling. Sara simply shared emojis in the caption. Sara didn't disclose the location either. The picture received love from the Internet. A fan wrote, "Beautiful family." Another fan wrote, "Carbon copies of your mom and dad." Another caption read, "Sweet family." Take a look:

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her New York travel diaries. In the carousel post, Sara can be seen posing against a graffiti. She can be seen posing on the streets of New York. Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Soul Celebration soulsisters partnerincrime nyc forever 10 years later." Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote in the comments section, "Have a safe trip." Take a look:

On Father's Day, Sara shared goofy pictures with Dad Saif Ali Khan. She wrote in the caption, "Sometimes a parent, sometimes a partner in crime. Twinning in black or under the sunshine. Friend, philosopher & guide- Abba you'll always be mine." Take a look:

Sara recently starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino. Last year, the actress starred in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. Ibrahim Ali Khan was one of the assistant directors on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.