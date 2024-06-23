When In New York Do As Sara Ali Khan Does. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this image.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying in New York with her friend, shared some pictures from her vacation there on her Instagram post. The actress can be seen posing in front of local graffiti. In another shot, she is seen exploring the streets of New York. Sara also scooped some time out for a reading session. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Soul Celebration #soulsisters #partnerincrime #nyc #forever 10 years later." Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote in the comments section, "Have a safe trip."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

The actress loves to post pictures from her travel diaries. Tagging her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara wrote in her caption, "Are you a beach or mountain person? I'm a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person."

Sara Ali Khan shared this travel vlog on Instagram and she wrote, "Oh Pine Will you be mine? In nature you're closest to the divine. Sometimes sun-kissed sometimes under moonshine."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She recently starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino. Last year, the actress starred in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.