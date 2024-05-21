Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Collaborate For An Action-Comedy

Images instagrammed by Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment have announced their latest project headlined by Bollywood heartthrobs Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The untitled project marks the third theatrical collaboration between the two production houses and is touted to be an action comedy. As per a post shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will be written and directed by Aakash Kaushik and the shooting is already underway. The exact title of the film is yet to be revealed. In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote: “Ayushmann [Khurrana] - Sara Ali Khan to star in Dharma - Sikhya's action-comedy…Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan.”

The trade expert added: “Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik… This is Dharma and Sikhya's third theatrical collaboration…Shooting has begun… The title will be announced soon.”

The production houses have previously collaborated on projects such as The Lunchbox and Kill.

It appears to be an exciting time for actor Ayushmann Khurrana as it was also announced a few weeks ago that he has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India. FYI: Ayushmann Khurrana is also an acclaimed singer. “Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country's leading music label, to take his sound to a global audience. Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs. With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India's borders,” the company said in a post.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has had a busy year so far with Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, both of which were OTT releases. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.