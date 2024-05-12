Mother's Day 2024: Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's Post For Amrita Singh - 'Our Whole World'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a joint post dedicated to their "whole world" - mother Amrita Singh. The picture is a throwback one. In the picture, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan can be seen holding baby Ibrahim. They can be seen posing for the camera adorably. Sharing the picture, Sara and Ibrahim wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to our whole world." Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi wrote, "Mahsha Allah! Happiest mothers day to you too! If anyone protects iggy like a mother, it's you." The Internet also found uncanny resemblance between Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh and baby Ibrahim. A comment read, "Ibrahim looks like little Jeh Baba." Another comment read, "I think Ibrahim looks so similar to Jeh." Another user dropped a series of love emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the post here:

Last year, Sara Ali Khan came to Koffee With Karan 8 with Ananya Panday. Karan Johar introduced the mothers as "influential" and "influencing" on the show and asked them if their involvement in their daughters' lives is "overbearing" at times. To this, Sara replied, "I don't think overbearing is the right word. Like I said, in this world, it's all about balancing. That little reality, the mirror (pun intended, because I do look like her), that situation is necessary, for sure. If I can be extra honest and say, the only pressure of having mom as mom is she is the epitome of strength. She is just such a solid person that sometimes the fear of not matching the level of that strength just gets to me and sometimes it's also important in this life and in this job to have a sense of who you are."

Sara continued, "Making mom proud is definitely 99.99 of my motivations in life but I don't know if that's the healthiest thing. I have to be able to start doing things for myself. I want to be a mom one day. I need to have a stronger sense of myself, external to my mom because she is superb but we are different people. I might not have that level of strength, that much of clarity. And even constantly comparing can bring myself down which I can do."

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with her mother on social media. She was accomapanied by Amrita Singh to her Europe trip. Sharing a selfie with her mom from London, Sara wrote in the caption, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut a couple of weeks ago. He assisted Karan Johar in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.