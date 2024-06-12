Kartik Aaryan On That Viral Pic With Sara Ali Khan At His Ganesh Puja: 'Trying To Stay Away From All The Noise'

Image instagrammed by Rasha Thadani. (courtesy: RashaThadani)

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion, opened up about his equation with Sara Ali Khan, who attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his house last year after their alleged break up, in an interview with Zoom. Kartik also talked about the possibility of an on-screen reunion with Sara Ali Khan in the interview. When asked about Sara's presence at his Ganesh puja, Kartik told Zoom, "Main itna vocal nahi hota hu in sab cheezon me. (I am not so vocal about these things). I'm trying to stay away from all the noise apart from my work. If someone attends a birthday party or a professional meeting, I don't want to give unnecessary attention to all these things in a different way."

Kartik and Sara first collaborated in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Kartik stated that he is aware of the fact that fans would love to watch them together on screen. Keeping fans' wish in mind, Kartik told Zoom, "I would love to collaborate with her. And I hope she also loves that. If there's a good script that both of us like, why not?"

Kartik's friends and colleagues from the industry attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his house last year. Rasha Thadani, who attended the celebrations, shared inside pictures on her Instagram feed. Mrunal Thakur, Manish Malhotra were also present at the puja. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, "Ganpati '23." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan has undergone drastic physical transformation for Chandu Champion. A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan shared before and after pictures showcasing the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for Chandu Champion. The note attached to the post read, "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible."

Kartik Aaryan added, "Pehle mummy kehti thi, beta gym jao lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, beta gym se vapas aa jao [Initially mom used to say, go hit the gym and these days, she has to call and say, please come back from the gym.]" Take a look:

Chandu Champion is jointly backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. This is the first time Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for a project.