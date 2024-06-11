Kartik Aaryan To NDTV On His Obsession With Buying Cars: "It's Not A Great Investment"

Kartik Aaryan at the NDTV studio

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Chandu Champion, shared about his obsession with cars in an exclusive chat with NDTV's Abira Dhar. Kartik admitted in the interview that he has got a "thing" for buying luxury cars. However, he also acknowledged the fact that buying cars is a "not a great investment". When asked about if his parents are involved in maintaining his finance, Kartik told NDTV, "My parents are very much involved in maintaining my finance. They are scared if one film doesn't work, what will happen? Everything is temporary in this industry."

Talking about his initial days in the industry, Kartik Aaryan told NDTV, "When I used to go to award shows, I would take ride from somebody. I made it a point that when I'll have money, I'll buy cars. The first car I bought was a third-hand. Perhaps for some rebellious nature, then I keep on buying cars. It has become a thing for me. But to be very honest, it's not a great investment. But it's nice to have your dream cars and dream house. Next I'll get my dream house built and hopefully I'll do that."

Kartik Aaryan has undergone drastic physical transformation for Chandu Champion. A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan shared before and after pictures showcasing the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for Chandu Champion. The note attached to the post read, "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible."

Kartik Aaryan added, "Pehle mummy kehti thi, beta gym jao lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, beta gym se vapas aa jao [Initially mom used to say, go hit the gym and these days, she has to call and say, please come back from the gym.]" Take a look:

Chandu Champion is jointly backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. This is the first time Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for a project.