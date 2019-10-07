Sara Ali Khan Tucks Into Cheat Meal With Mom Amrita Singh. See What They Ate

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Trust Sara Ali Khan to drive away your Monday blues. The 24-year-old actress, who is busy prepping for Coolie No. 1, took some time off from her hectic routine and went on a date with mother Amrita Singh to enjoy her cheat meal. Giving her fans glimpses of her cheat day, Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram, in which Amrita Singh can be seen hiding her face. Sara even teased her mom for hiding face from the camera as she can be heard saying in the clip: "Hi mom, we are live on Instagram. Why are you eating like this today? What's gone wrong?" Amrita and Sara's cheat meal included a large dosa and several other South Indian dishes.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the hilarious video: "When mommy and I set out to eat, we don't care about diet-only cheat, eating like this isn't extraordinary it's no feat, even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!"

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan was born to actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (his first wife) in 1995. They are also parents to a son named Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan often delights her fans by sharing pictures of herself and her mother on her Instagram profile. On the eve of Eid this year, the actress wished her fans by sharing an adorable photo of herself and Amrita Singh. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan looked just like her mother. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out other pictures of Amrita Singh that Sara has posted:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Coolie No.1, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Sara will also feature in Imtiaz Ali's next, which is said to be the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. She will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in that film.

