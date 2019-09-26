Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: What Sara Ali Khan Said About Walking The Red Carpet With Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

As the red carpet was rolled out at the 10th edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai last night, eternal beauty Sharmila Tagore arrived in the red carpet with granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. The 24-year-old actress, who walked the red carpet with her "badi amma" for the first time, was overjoyed and shared her feelings in a brief red carpet interview with Vogue India on the sidelines. "I think that for me at least, badi amma has always kind of epitomised beauty. And this is Vogue Beauty (Awards). So, I think attending with her is very special to me," Sara, gorgeous in a dark blue ensemble, told Vogue. Sharmila Tagore, who was elegance personified in an off-white saree, joined her in the video too.

Watch what Sara Ali Khan said about sharing the red carpet moment with Sharmila Tagore:

Sara Ali Khan's Vogue Beauty Awards ensemble was from the studios of designer Shriya Som. Sara rocked the sleek, pulled-back hair do with all things black to complement her look - black nail lacquer, black studs, dark smoky eyes and a black ring. Sara received the Fresh Face (Female) Award at the Vogue Beauty Awards.

Sara Ali Khan on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Sharmila Tagore was elegance personified and that's exactly what the Vogue Awards celebrated last night. She was honoured with the Beauty Legend Award.

Sharmila Tagore on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

The glitzy Vogue Beauty Awards witnessed a lot of red carpet drama with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Apte, Shahid Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and others putting their best fashion foot forward.

