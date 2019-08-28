Sara Ali Khan Introduces 'Mommy's Favourite Child' - It's Neither She Nor Brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Actress Sara Ali Khan just introduced us to Amrita Singh's "favourite child" - a furry family member - her pet dog. Aww. In an adorable post featuring her furry friend, Sara wrote: "Live Laugh Bark. Meet mommy's favourite child" and revealed her pet is named Fuffy Singh in the hashtags - #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother." We can't decide which one is cuter - the photo, the caption or Fuffy Singh. We think we'll go with Fuffy Singh, who claims its throne right in the middle of a bed full of pillows with names of Sara, her brother Ibrahim and Amrita Singh written on them. Bet you won't be able to look away from those puppy eyes.

Shared on Wednesday morning, Sara Ali Khan's post about Fuffy garnered almost 4 lakh likes in two hours. Netizens, who always find a way to drag in Kartik Aaryan in anything and everything related to Sara, dropped comments like "Where is Kartik's pillow?"

Here, take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here.

Meanwhile, Sara often shares adorable posts for brother Ibrahim, who she loves to bully: "I smile because you're my brother... I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with first wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has already begun shooting for David Dhawan directed film Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. Coolie No 1 will mark Sara's fourth Bollywood film after Kedarnath, Simmba and yet-to-be release Love Aaj Kal 2.

