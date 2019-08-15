Sara Ali Khan's Rakhi Wish For Her 'Baby Brother' Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Everything

Highlights "I promise to bully you, extort you," wrote Sara Ali Khan 'I promise to force love and cuddles out of you forever," she added Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

The Internet is bombarded with Raksha Bandhan posts today and we are simply loving it. On the special occasion, Bollywood stars have also posted loved-up pictures with their siblings. Some have shared throwback pictures while other have posted relatively recent photographs. A post that instantly grabbed our attention is Sara Ali Khan's. The Simmba actress shared a throwback picture along with her brother Ibrahim from their childhood days. In her post, little Sara can be seen happily posing with her "partner in crime" (her words) Ibrahim.

In her oh-so-adorable post, Sara addressed Ibrahim as her "baby brother" and wrote: "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me . I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever." She added the hashtags #bestbrother #partnerincrime and #safeandsecure to the post.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's wish here:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the children of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim frequently makes appearances on his sister's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty and it will feature Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with the 2108 film Kedarnath. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

