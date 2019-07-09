Inside Sara Ali Khan's London Vacation With Brother Ibrahim. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim. (Image courtesy: saraaalikhan__ )

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim surely know how to holiday in style and the latest set of pictures shared by the Kedarnath actress on her Instagram profile reminds us of just that. The brother-sister duo are currently on a vacation in London and are giving us all sorts of goals. In one of the pictures shared by Sara on her Instagram stories, the duo can be seen standing in front of a phone booth in London. In the picture, Sara can be seen dressed in a pair of camouflage trousers, which she paired with a black top a matching leather jacket and finished her look with red lip colour and a colourful sling bag. Ibrahim looked sharp in a pair of striped trousers and a black blazer. The picture was originally shared by Sara on her Instagram profile and it was later curated by several fan clubs on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture here:

A few days ago, Sara shared an absolutely adorable picture of herself along with Ibrahim and she captioned it: "I smile because you're my brother. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." In the picture, Sara could be seen dressed in a quirky jumpsuit while Ibrahim could be seen wearing a black jacket and a pair of grey trousers.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are the children of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim frequently makes appearances on his sister's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, which is said to be the remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the film. Besides that, the Simmba actress will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan.

