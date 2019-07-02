ICYMI: Ranveer Singh's Comment On Sara Ali Khan's Post For Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan (courtesy saraalikhan95)

You may have witnessed Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love aaj kal on Instagram but have you seen Ranveer Singh's comment on the actress' post? He is just too good. Now that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are great buddies and also co-stars of an Imtiaz Ali film, Ranveer Singh dropped a polite reminder about how it all started. "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya tha," wrote the Simmba actor, who acted as the perfect wingman for the duo in December last year. Sara, who was just a fresh face in Bollywood back then, confessed she would like to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, after which, Kartik blushed and told the media that he wouldn't mind a coffee date with Sara either. While netizens were excited about a possible Sara-Kartik romance, Sara and Kartik had not really met yet.

Screenshot of Ranveer's comment on Sara's post

Enters Ranveer Singh, who was busy promoting his film Simmba, which was also Sara's second movie. At the Lokmat Awards in December last year, he got hold of Kartik Aaryan and escorted him all the way to Sara for their first introduction. Ranveer Singh, known for being adorably extra, told the cameras: "Glad you guys have met!" and posed with the hand heart - while Sara blushed, Kartik quickly made his way back to his seat.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way since then. They just finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali's sequel of Love Aaj Kal and filled up Instagram with these cute notes not only for each other but also for the entire crew. We also spotted Kartik Aaryan's comment for Sara: "You don't know how many times I've read the lines you have written for me." Aww.

Love Aaj Kal 2 also stars Randeep Hooda and is expected to hit screens on Valentine's Day next year.

