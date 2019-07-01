Sara Ali Khan Wraps Imtiaz Ali's Next With A Heartwarming Note

Sara Ali Khan with Kartik and Imtiaz Ali. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next project, which also features Kartik Aaryan in lead role, on Monday. The actress shared post wrap-up photos on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a heartfelt note. Sara Ali Khan shared gratitude towards Imtiaz Ali for making her dream come true and said that she created a million memories during the 66 days shoot. Sharing the post, Sara wrote: "It's a wrap! 66 days and a million memories. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss."

Sara Ali Khan also singled out a note for her co-star Kartik Aaryan and further wrote: "Thank you, Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit. Imtiaz Ali's next with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. Releasing on February 14 2020." Take a look at her post:

Sharing how special it was for him to shoot with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan also posted pictures featuring the director, the actress and the film's team. It's Kartik's caption for Imtiaz and Sara that is winning hearts on social media. Getting curious about it? Here's what he wrote: "When Veera says '...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho,' this is what shooting with Imtiaz Ali feels like. 66 days were way too less. It's a wrap. A film I never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director. And, couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess Sara Ali Khan. Want to work with you again and again and again."

Imtiaz Ali's next untitled film, which will also feature Randeep Hooda, is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year. The audience will see the onscreen chemistry of Sara-Kartik for the first time in this film.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will now start filming Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, which is expected to go on floors in August in Thailand followed by a schedule in Goa. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will start prepping for Pati Patni Aur Who, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

