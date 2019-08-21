Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Fab Pic Will Take Your Breath Away

Sara and Amrita in a throwback photo (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

The mother-daughter duo of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are undoubtedly trend-setters. Sara and Amrita recently featured on a sort of throwback photo on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram feed. The designers are celebrating their 33 years in the industry and their latest post featured Sara and Amrita, dressed in intricately designed Abu-Sandeep ensembles. "Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan appear ravishing in 'Rabadi' for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Fantastique. Their ensembles feature a beautiful blend of geometric and abstract khakas in multi-coloured appliques," read the post. The designers add that the speciality of Sara's outfit is "mosaic embroidery and pure Resham Aari chain stitches."

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla are no doubt Sara Ali Khan's favourite couture. She wore a stunning white lehenga from the designers' collections to the Filmfare Awards this year.

For Diwali last year, both Sara and Amrita wore festive wear from the same designer label.

The designers experimented with a fresh take on lehenga as Sara stepped out on promotional events for her debut film Kedarnath.

One of Sara Ali Khan's Diwali outfits last year, also from Abu-Sandeep, was all about: "Lights, camera, sparkles."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and then worked with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She is looking forward to the release of Love Aaj Kal 2, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan. She also recently joined the shooting of Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

