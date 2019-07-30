Amrita Singh Reportedly 'Didn't Mind' Kartik Aaryan Interrupting Video Calls With Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are a trending duo not only for their new film Love Aaj Kal 2 but also for their rumoured romance and public appearances together. Now, a source told Bollywood Life that Kartik would often join Sara in her video call sessions with mom Amrita Singh during Love Aaj Kal 2 shooting days: "Sara was away shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a long time for Love Aaj Kal. She would face-time with her mom daily as and when she was free. Even Kartik Aaryan would join in the conversations at times. Amrita ji did not mind and would chat with him as well." Sara Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh in 1995.

Meanwhile, it's safe to say that Kartik Aaryan has bonded well with Sara's brother Ibrahim Khan. Sara recently made her ramp debut as she walked the runway for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI couture week - spotted cheering from the front row were Kartik and Ibrahim, who even waved to her from the audience.

Now, how many of your remember Saif Ali Khan's ROFL response when asked about the three things he would want to know about the person Sara is dating? Here's a recap anyway: Apart from checking his knowledge on "political views and drugs", Saif would like to know if Sara's boyfriend has a handsome bank balance. Later, when Sara said she wants to date Kartik Aaryan, Saif jokingly added: "Has he got money? Take her." LOL. "You've got to stop saying that. It's wrong!" Sara lodged protests.

Love Aaj Kal 2 is the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif and Deepika Padukone in the lead. It marks Sara and Kartik's first film together.

