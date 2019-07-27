'Nervous' Sara Ali Khan Makes Ramp Debut As Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Cheer From First Row

Sara Ali Khan at the FDCI Couture Week in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan09)

Sara Ali Khan, who has several plum Bollywood projects lined-up, took time out to make her ramp debut at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on Friday. Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock while her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan cheered from first row. Pictures of Sara Ali Khan walking the ramp gracefully and concluding her walk with adaab went insanely viral on social media. Along with picture of Sara, photos of Kartik and Ibrahim cheering for Sara from the audience section are also being circulated on fan clubs.

Sara wore a sequinned and intricately embroidered lehenga with resham thread from Falguni Shane Peacock's Bonjour Ajmer collection. She finished out her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

Check out pictures of Sara Ali Khan at the India Couture Week:

Speaking about her ramp debut, Sara Ali Khan told reporters on the sidelines of the event that she was 'extremely nervous' but she 'had a lot of fun.' IANS quoted her as saying, "This was the first time I walked on the ramp and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also."

Apart from the aforementioned Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan has signed up for Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

Sara debuted in Bollywood with 2018 film Kedarnath and she was also seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba the same year.

