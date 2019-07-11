Kartik Aaryan Posts 'Miss You Face' Pic. The Internet Puts A Name To It - Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan )

Highlights Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on Instagram recently "If 'I miss you' had a face," he captioned his post Netizens came up with a quick answer - Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan has sent the Internet on a brainstorming mission with his latest Instagram post. The Luka Chuppi actor shared a picture, in which his expression shows that he is missing someone special. Yes, we are sure about it as Kartik's caption reads: "If 'I miss you' had a face." However, it's not only us who think that the actor is missing his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan, whom he even went to receive from the Mumbai airport on Wednesday but more on that later. While Kartik's expression could have garnered much aww-worthy reactions on social media, netizens came up with a quick answer - Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik's fans on Insta flooded his latest post with comments stating that he is missing Sara Ali Khan and they are waiting for Sara's reply on his post. "Miss you? Who? Sara?" wrote one Instagram user while other commented: "I guess you are missing those shooting days of #LoveAajKal." Kartik and Sara recently collaborated for director Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, which is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year.

Take a look at Kartik's "miss you" post:

And here are some aforementioned comments pointing towards a possible Kartik-Sara romance:

It all started when Sara Ali Khan, in November last year, confessed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, after which, Kartik blushed and told the media that he wouldn't mind a coffee date with Sara either.

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the Mumbai airport and it was reported that he was there to receive Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who flew back to the city from their London vacation.

Take a look at the pictures:

Sara Ali Khan was photographed at the Mumbai airport Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted at the airport Kartik Aaryan was clicked outside the airport waiting in his car It wouldn't be wrong to say that social media frequently witnesses Kartik and Sara's special moments and the actor's latest post arrives to add one more to the list. In one of his previous Insta posts, which Kartik shared after completing the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next project, he wrote: "Couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess Sara Ali Khan. Want to work with you again and again and again" and accompanied his post with a heart emoticon.

On July 1, Kartik Aaryan wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's film and shared a heartfelt note for the director and Sara Ali Khan. Check it out:

Even Sara Ali Khan penned an emotional note for her co-star but it was Ranveer Singh's comment which stole the show on the Internet. Ranveer dropped a polite reminder about how he acted as the perfect wingman for the duo in December last year and wrote: "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya tha." At the Lokmat Awards in December last year, Ranveer Singh got hold of Kartik Aaryan and escorted him all the way to Sara for their first introduction.

Now, take a look at Sara's post and Ranveer's comment on it:

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Sara Ali Khan's post

Kartik and Sara's upcoming film will also feature Randeep Hooda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.