Koffee With Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Would Ask Sara's Boyfriend These 3 Questions

Saif Ali Khan with Sara on the show. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan and Sara will appear on the show on Sunday This will be Sara's debut appearance on the show Sara Ali Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath

After the fourth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 6, that featured Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, we will see father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan sharing the couch in the coming episode. We got a glimpse of Saif-Sara's fun-filled episode through a promo video, which was shared on the official Instagram account of Star World India. The video begins with Sara Ali Khan saying, "I mean, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have a kid. That kid is me. Of course I am weird." However, the highlight of the promo was when host Karan Johar asked Saif, "The first three questions Saif Ali Khan the father would ask Sara's boyfriend?" Now, Saif being the witty father he is, was quick to respond, "Political views, drugs." Adding to Saif's comment, KJo said, "Money would be a nice question to ask, I would ask that first."

Check out the video here:

Going by the promo, seems like the coming episode ofKoffee With Karan is going to be "extremely hilarious" (as promised by KJo). In the video, Sara reveals her admiration for actor Kartik Aaryan. Sara can be seen saying, "I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan." Saif added, "Has he got money? "You have money, you can take her!"

The promo was shared on the official Instagram account of Star World India, along with the caption: "Saif Ali Khan breaking dad stereotypes in style."

Saif Ali Khan has appeared in the preceding seasons of Koffee With Karan but this is the first time that he will be seen sharing the couch with his daughter Sara, who will be making her debut on the show. Last year, Saif shared the couch with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput . She also has Rohit Shetty's Simbba alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.