Sara Ali Khan's Ab-Tastic Work Out Video Has The Internet's Heart

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Drop whatever you are doing because Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram entry deserves your undivided attention. To give us all some major fitness goals, the diva has shared a video from her gym session. In the clip, the actress can be seen doing side crunches, cable core presses, and other exercises to sweat it out in the gym and maintain that enviable physique. While Sara's dedication is clearly visible in the video, her sports bra and shorts combo perfectly set gym wear goals. While captioning the post, Sara used her signature poetic touch and wrote “Pehle stomach burn, Ab abs ka turn. You gotta work so you can earn, The sarso ka saag for which you yearn.” Too good Sara, too good. Celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit was among the first ones to comment on Sara Ali Khan's post. She wrote, “Killed it today,” and dropped a fire and red heart emoji.

Sara Ali Khan has put in a lot of effort into sculpting her physique before entering the film industry. In 2018, during her debut appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, the actress opened up about her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD), which made weight loss challenging for her. It all began when KJo showed a clip from her time studying at Columbia University, where she weighed 96 kilos. Reflecting on this period, Sara remarked, "I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did." Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan interjected, humorously asking, "It had nothing to do with the pizzas you used to have?" To which Sara responded, "Of course it was. I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD which made it very hard for me to lose weight."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. The mystery thriller releasing on March 15 will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra in key roles.