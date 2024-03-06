Sara Ali Khan On The Difference Between Her And Murder Mubarak's Bamby: 'I Think I Recognise The Privilege That I Come From'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, at the event launch of her new film Murder Mubarak in Mumbai, talked about her character from the film. She plays the role of a woman named Bamby. Speaking of her character in the film, Sara said, "She is very quirky and eccentric but she is very human, that's what I found really intriguing and different," reported news agency PTI. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, also acknowledged her privilege and she added, "I think the difference is Bamby is a bit oblivious of her privilege." Sara Ali Khan added, "In a certain way, she just expects it that way because she doesn't know any better. I think I recognise the privilege that I come from. I think I also work with people and have a slightly more real upbringing as compared to her and as a result, maybe, a bit more sensitive than she is."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb last year.

Sara has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.

(With inputs from PTI)