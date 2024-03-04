Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Is Fierce And Fabulous As A Freedom Fighter

Still from Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer. (courtesy: FarazAn03488273)

A nation in the grip of colonialism, a freedom struggle spearheaded by the youth of India and a courageous woman, who will not go down without a fight - sums up the trailer of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. After an intriguing teaser, the makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. The trailer, set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement of 1942, introduces us to freedom fighters - Sara Ali Khan and Sparsh Shrivastava among others. Inspired by true events, the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan gives us a glimpse of the trials and tribulations in the life of a 22-year-old freedom fighter Usha Rani (played by Sara Ali Khan), who runs an underground radio station to disseminate news across the country during the British rule. The film has been produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The director of the film is Kannan Iyer. ICYDK, this is the first time that Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a patriotic film.

The trailer was shared by the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video. The caption alongside the trailer read, "Rising from the shadows of history, a tale of unyielding courage emerges to witness the journey unfold in #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21."

Watch the trailer below:

Earlier, while talking about her experience during the film's shoot, Sara Ali Khan told PTI, "In our film, there is a part where we call her a gumnaam nayak, an anonymous fighter because we don't know her. She sacrificed so much and you don't know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength and bravery. All this is prevalent in today's times or at any time. So, it was definitely challenging and exciting too," said the 27-year-old actor.

On the work front, besides Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan will also feature in the thriller Murder Mubarak alongside Vijay Varma.