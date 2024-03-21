Sara Ali Khan's Gratitude Note For Ae Watan Mere Watan Director Kannan Iyer: 'Thank You For Making Me...'

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan . (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has had an exciting month with two back-to-back releases. After playing a modern socialite in Murder Mubarak which released last week, the actress did a complete U-turn inAe Watan Mere Watan, a biopic of freedom fighter Usha Mehta that Sara headlines. Now, following the release of the film, Sara has shared a gratitude note in which she has shared that playing Usha Mehta allowed her to become a better version of herself. Sara attached a note to a bunch of pictures and images from the screening of the film. In them, she is seen with producer Karan Johar, aunt Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Aparshakti Khurana among others. In the caption, Sara said: “Ae Watan Mere Watan. A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self-discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude.” Tagging director Kannan Iyer [who is also seen in the carousel], she added: “Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha and in the process making me a better, more real, more honest Sara.”

About her role, Sara Ali Khan told PTI: “In our film, there is a part where we call her a gumnaam nayak, an anonymous fighter because we don't know her. She sacrificed so much and you don't know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength and bravery. All this is prevalent in today's times or any time. So, it was definitely challenging and exciting too.”

It is safe to say that Ae Watan Mere Watan has received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. About the movie, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said: “Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and featuring Sara Ali Khan as a khadi-clad freedom fighter taking on the might of the British, Ae Watan Mere Watan does not fall prey to excess as it brings to the screen a little-known but important chapter of India's independence movement. While the freedom fighters in the film shout slogans, express unwavering anti-colonial intent and resist a brutal regime, Ae Watan Mere Watan is anything but given to shrill posturing. The restraint that the film demonstrates in peddling patriotism is commendable but it does not sadly translate into something bigger than the sum of its parts.”

About Sara Ali Khan's work in the film, Saibal Chatterjee added: “Sara Ali Khan, playing the principal character, is way too porcelain and dainty to convey the remarkably doughty woman's fierce determination.”

