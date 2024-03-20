Asked About 'Surname' And 'Family Tree', Sara Ali Khan Says, 'I Was Born To A Secular Family'

Image instagrammed by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for her next big release Ae Watan Mere Watan, opened up about being asked about her religious beliefs, surname and personal choices in an interview with Galatta India. Sara said in the interview that she is not a "rebel without a cause" but she stands up against injustice whenever she feels the need of it. She told Galatta India, "I was born to a secular family, in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic." She added, "The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me, but anybody around me, I will stand up."

Sara also made it clear that she is bothered if audience doesn't like her work but she is not answerable for her personal choices. Asked about being questioned for her "surname" and "family tree", Sara replied, "My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that's my decision, and I'll never apologise for that."

Sara, who recently wrapped the shoot of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, shared a bunch of pictures from her travel bucket a couple of days ago. In the pictures, Sara can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of her surroundings. In a video clip shared, she can be seen seated on a cliff of a mountain and giving a tour of the place. In another click, she, dressed in her winter best, can be seen seated near a bonfire. Sara also shared a picture in which she can be seen with her sleep mask on. Sara wrote in the caption, "Oh Pine. Will you be mine? In nature you're closest to the divine. Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan is popular for films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, to name a few.