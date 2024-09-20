Sara Ali Khan Channels Wisdom From Japanese Manga Artist, Inspires Her Fans

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and often shares her thoughts on Instagram. Recently, she posted a collage of moon pictures in her stories. The collage features one black-and-white and one coloured version of the same image, showcasing the night sky, trees and the moon. The post included a quote that read, “But even when the moon looks like it's waning…it's actually never changing shape. Don't ever forget that.” This line was credited to Japanese manga artist Ai Yazawa, known for her works like Tenshi Nanka ja Nai, Neighborhood Story, Paradise Kiss and Nana.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress plays the role of a freedom fighter in the movie. The historical biographical drama is directed by Kannan Iyer. The film also features Alexx O'Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay and Sparsh Srivastav in key roles.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is based on an untold true story of Air Force officers, who were involved in India's first and deadliest air strike on Pakistan. The movie aims to capture the bravery, emotion and patriotism of all the Air Force officers involved in the attack. Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

Sara Ali Khan will also star in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, initially slated to release in September, will now hit the big screens on November 29. Announcing the new release date, Aditya shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before! #Metro... In Dino in cinemas on 29th November 2024.” Metro... In Dino also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma in important roles.

Sara Ali Khan is also expected to feature in Eagle.