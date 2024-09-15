Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri To Reunite For Anurag Basu’s Next: Report 

Movie buffs are excitedly waiting for Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's first film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But here is some great news – the duo will also be sharing screen space in another project. They are coming together for an untitled musical directed by Anurag Basu. This love story, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will start filming in Mumbai on September 24, according to a Pinkvilla report. A source close to the development told the portal, “Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of love stories and he is excited to embark on this journey with Anurag Basu. Some script reading sessions have already taken place over the last few weeks and the actor is now all set to don the hat of a love boy for Anurag Basu.”

The music for this romantic film will be composed by Pritam. “Bhushan Kumar believes in churning out music that stands the test of time. He is well aware of the importance of music in a love story and is looking to create some evergreen songs for Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri,” the source added.

The film will be shot at various locations across India from September to February. The makers aim to release it by the end of 2025, the report added.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this horror-comedy is set to release on Diwali, November 1. Alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama also features Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. On the other hand, Triptii Dimri last appeared in Bad Newz, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. In addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Anurag Basu's untitled project, Triptii also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Dhadak 2 in the pipeline.