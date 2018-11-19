Koffee With Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan Talked Weight Loss And PCOD Like A 'Boss Girl,' Says Twitter

Speaking about the time when she weighed 96 kilos, Sara said: "PCOD made it very hard for me to lose weight"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 19, 2018 16:02 IST
A still from Koffee With Karan 6. (Image credit: Hotstar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter applauded Sara for speaking about PCOD on national television
  2. "I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD," Sara said on being overweight
  3. "Need more such conversation on #womenshealth," said a Twitter user

Going by the comments on social media, it appears that Sara Ali Khan's fan base multiplied by several times after her Koffee With Karan debut. The actress-in-waiting answered all the questions on the show in style and talked about dealing with Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD with ease, which the Internet found impressive. "Mature conversation about weight issues, hormonal imbalance and all that. Need more such mainstream conversation on women's health," wrote a Twitter user. Among other things, Twitter users were impressed with Sara Ali Khan's confidence and the way in which she talked about dealing with weight issues.

In one of the segments, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then and speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did." Saif Ali Khan cut in and asked: "It had nothing to do with the pizzas you used to have?" And Sara continued: "Of course it was. I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD which made it very hard for me to lose weight."

Twitter users applauded Sara for speaking about dealing with PCOD on national television. There was not one dull moment when Sara Ali Khan spoke. Here are some tweets from Sara Ali Khan's cheerleading squad:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film releases on December 7. Fans of Sara Ali Khan won't have to wait for too long for her second film Simmba, which releases on December 28. Sara's been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's film.

