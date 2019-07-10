Sara Ali Khan Is Living Her Best Life In London. Here's Proof

Sara Ali Khan photographed in London. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95

Highlights Sara Ali Khan is on a holiday in London Sara's brother and her mother have also accompanied her Sara has been actively sharing pictures from the vacation

Another day, another fabulous picture from Sara Ali Khan's London vacation. Just when we thought pictures from Sara's holiday couldn't get any better, the Simmba actress posted more pictures on her Instagram stories. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old actress shared a picture of herself riding a bicycle in Hyde Park, London. Sara was dressed at her quirky best during her day out in London. In the photograph, she can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, with a pair of pink track pants and a blue jacket tied around her waist. The picture was originally shared by Sara on her Instagram profile and the caption on it read: "FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)." The photograph was later curated by several fan clubs deducted to the actress.

Sara Ali Khan has been actively sharing pictures from her London vacation on her Instagram profile. Sara has been accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mother Amrita Singh. A picture of the brother-sister duo standing near a phone booth in London went insanely viral on social media on Tuesday. Take a look at the post here:

If we had to describe Sara's vacation pictures, we would call them envy-inducing. Don't believe us? Take a look, you can thanks us later:

Sara's line-up of films includes an untitled film directed by Imtiaz Ali, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has the remake of Coolie No 1 in the pipeline, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Her second film was Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.