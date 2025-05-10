Sanjay Dutt Salutes The Indian Army Amid India-Pakistan Conflict: "They Are Our True Heroes"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bollywood celebrities express support for India's Operation Sindoor. Sanjay Dutt highlights bravery of Indian Armed Forces on social media. Actors emphasize unity against terrorism and support for the army.

Amid the growing India-Pakistan tensions, several Bollywood A-listers have taken to social media, to express their support for Operation Sindoor.

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Samantha Prabhu, and Ranveer Singh, among others, have expressed deep gratitude for the Indian Armed Forces, as they protect us during these difficult times.

The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Sanjay Dutt, who penned down a long note on social media, expressing sheer gratitude for the bravery showcased by the Indian Army.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve. The world must understand, that our battle is not against people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time."

He added, "These terrorists are nothing but cowards hiding behind the veil of violence. They strike from the shadows, but they will learn that we are a nation that does not bow. We rise stronger every time they try to break us. Our unity, our spirit, and our will to fight back are far greater than their hate."

Emphasizing how proud the nation is of the Indian Army, the actor continued, "They stand tall at the frontlines, fearless, and focused, answering every act of terror with courage and fire. They are not just defending borders; they are defending every child's dream, every family's peace, and the soul of this nation. They are the true heroes and I salute each one of them."

"This is not just their fight. It is our fight. As citizens, we must stand together. We will not be intimidated. This battle may not end today. But our strength, our determination, and our unity are eternal. We stand ready and if the need arises, will serve in any way possible. We are one. We are strong. And we will not stop until peace is restored and justice is served," concluded Dutt.

The intensity of the India-Pakistan conflict continues to grow. After the heinous Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, India launched retaliatory strikes as a response to the incident, on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, 2025. The mission has been named Operation Sindoor.

