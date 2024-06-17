Barzakh New Poster: Fawad Khan And Sanam Saeed's Intriguing Love Story

Image Instagrammed by Sanam Saeed. (courtesy: SanamSaeed )

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to feature in the upcoming series Barzakh. The two won a million hearts with their impeccable chemistry in the Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Barzakh has been written and directed by Asim Abbasi, and produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal. On Monday, Sanam shared a new poster of Barzakh on Instagram. In the post, she is seen in a red outfit, with her eyes closed and hair tied in a half-open, half-tied fashion. The series is set to release on Zee5 and ZeeZindagi's YouTube channel on July 15. The caption read, “When all has withered…will love endure? #Barzakh. Premieres 19th July on Zindagi's YouTube and Zee 5.” Reacting to the post, Sohai Ali Abro wrote, “WOAH.” Sarwat Gilani commented, “Wow! Can't wait to watch this!”

In another poster, shared by Sanam Saeed on Instagram, she is seen with Khushhal Khan.

In this poster, we can spot Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, and Khushhal Khan.

Before that, Sanam Saeed dropped a frame featuring a woman in red attire.

Now, take a look at two more posters shared by Sanam Saeed.

Speaking about Barzakh, director Asim Abbasi told Variety, “The process of making ‘Barzakh' started during the throes of COVID and the pandemic, Shailja and I were having a lot of conversations about life and death and to have lived and to have a legacy and have meant to lose so many people. It also reminded me of my own father's passing and his soul, where did they go, that's how the idea of ‘Barzakh' germinated.”

He added, “I had then just recently completed ‘Churails' and Zindagi was quite keen on collaborating with me again, and this made me think that I can explore television the way literature is explored. I also wanted to move away from the hyper realness I had created in ‘Churails' and wanted to create a dysfunctional family and generational drama similar to what we had created in ‘Cake.”

