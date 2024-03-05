Viral: Just Fawad Khan Loving Pakistani Singer Zeeshan Ali's Version Of Laal Singh Chaddha Song

Image instagrammed by Zeeshan Ali. (courtesy: ZeeshanAli)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who has a huge fanbase in India as well, was recently captured enjoying the Laal Singh Chaddha song Tere Hawaale with his wife Sadaf Khan by his side. The video was shared by Pakistani singer Zeeshan Ali on his Instagram profile. In the video, Zeeshan Ali can be seen singing Tere Hawaale while he plays harmonium. Fawad Khan, along with wife Sadaf Khan, can be seen engrossed in the performance. In the video, Fawad Khan can be heard saying "Mujhe bahut pasand hai ye gaana jo ab ye gaane wale hain" (I really like the song that he is about to sing) when the performance starts. For context, Tere Hawaale has originally been sung by Shilpa Rao and Tushar Joshi. Arijit Singh has his own rendition as well.

As soon as the video was shared, the Internet started reacting in the comments section. A user wrote, "Khoobsurat. please come to India." For the unversed, Fawad Khan acted in the Hindi film Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor. Another comment read, "Ultimate lyrics. magical melodious magnificent song, touches everyone's soul." Take a look at the video here:

Fawad Khan acted in Hindi films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons. He had a special appearance in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Due to Indo-Pakistan political tension, Pakistani artistes were banned performing in Indian films and series in 2016. However, Indian audience have expressed their wish to see Fawad Khan on Indian screen on several occasions. Recently, in an interview with Ahmad Ali Butt, Fawad Khan was asked if his presence in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat. Fawad replied, "That's such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it's easier to combat in your industry. I'm not saying it's unheard of, I'm sure it happens everywhere."

He added, "There was one thing, I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this... I was like, 'I need you to take out my name, not put it in there'. I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, 'You don't know how the world works'."

On the work front, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed will star in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu novel of the same name. The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student, who keeps himself aloof after an incident takes a toll on his life. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan acted together in daily soap Humsafar, which received a whole lot of love from India. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed acted together in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.