Asked If Bollywood Saw Him As A Threat, Fawad Khan Said: 'Every Industry Has Its Politics'

Fawad Khan, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, was recently asked in an interview with Ahmad Ali Butt if his presence in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat. “You've made a lot of friends in India, but it came to the point where you were being compared to the big names. Did it ​p**s off a lot of the big dogs? Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and you were being offered lead roles in one of the biggest industries in the world. Do you think it happened too soon for you in order to become a threat?” the host asked. The Khoobsurat star answered with a laugh that he got a lot of love from India, however it is easier to combat industry politics in one's own country. Fawad Khan said, "That's such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it's easier to combat in your industry. I'm not saying it's unheard of, I'm sure it happens everywhere."

Talking about his equation with the PRs, Fawad said, "There was one thing, I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this… I was like, ‘I need you to take out my name, not put it in there'. I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don't know how the world works'.”

Before this Fawad Khan was spotted at his dear friend and Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan's wedding.

On the work front, Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed will star in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu novel of the same name. The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student, who keeps himself aloof after an incident takes a toll on his life. Sikandar meets Liza, an artist with a troubled past, in Italy.

Fawad Khan has also acted in a couple of Hindi movies. They are Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons. The actor played a cameo in Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.