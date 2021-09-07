Sana Khan Shares Surreal Pics From Ladakh's Pangong Lake. See Here

Sana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanakhaan21)

After Maldives and Kashmir, Sana Khan is treating her fans to surreal pictures of herself from Ladakh. The Bigg Boss alumnus, on Tuesday, shared three pictures of herself from the Pangong Lake. She looks beautiful in a green outfit which she paired with a black jacket in her post. Sana Khan can be seen mesmerised by the beauty of the Pangong Lake in the pictures, sharing which she wrote a thoughtful caption. "Every time that I thought I lost something that was good for me, Allah blessed me with something better, SubhanAllah," wrote Sana. Take a look at her post here:

Sana Khan reached Ladakh a couple of days ago. Posting a video of herself with Bactrian camels from Ladakh last weekend, she wrote: "Ladakh. Alhamdullilah Finally we made it to Ladakh yeah. So basically, these camels have 2 humps. They are called Bactrian camels."

Before Ladakh, Sana Khan was having a whole lot of fun with her husband Anas Saiyad in the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. See her post here:

Sana Khan was vacationing with her husband in the Maldives last month. "Mere shohar meri duniya hai aur mujhe meri duniya me hamesha abaad rakhna," she captioned one of the photo albums from her holiday while sharing another, she wrote: "Waking up to this beautiful view with floating breakfast is everyone's dream. So loved it." Take a look:

Sana Khan, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, became a household name after she appeared as a contestant in the sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss.