In Sana Khan's Maldives Post, A Shout Out To Husband Anas Saiyad

Former actress Sana Khan might be back from Maldives but she is clearly still dreaming of the place. Sana, in her latest Instagram entry, shared a set of pictures from the island nation and she gave a shout out to her husband Anas Saiyad for clicking the stunning pictures. She captioned the post: "My husband can get a beautiful click inspite of these crazy winds." She added in her caption: "You are the best Anas Saiyad." Sana Khan has actively been sharing pictures and videos from her Maldives holiday with husband. "Living in my bubble house for real," she captioned another post.

When in Maldives, the floating breakfast is a must and Sana Khan didn't forget that. So, she shared these pictures and captioned it: "Waking up to this beautiful view with floating breakfast is everyone's dream. So loved it. Thank you Anas Saiyad."

Sana Khan got married to Gujarat-based Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20 last year. Last year, Sana Khan also announced her departure from the entertainment industry. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," read an excerpt from her post.

Sana Khan has been a part of films such as Halla Bol, Jai ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, to name a few. She also participated in reality shows Khatron Ke KhiladiBigg Boss season 6. Sana Khan also starred in a few of Tamil and Telugu movies like Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr. Nookayya and Thalaivan.